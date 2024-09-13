Fighting intensifies on the border with Lebanon. Lebanese Shiite militia Hezbollah announced that they fired rockets at the Israeli air defense headquarters in the town of Safed. The Israel Defense Forces said that about 20 rockets were fired toward Safed, triggering alarms in the city and surrounding towns. The launch started a large fire in a nearby forest and caused minor damage to a building in another community, authorities said. No injuries were reported in the attack. Meanwhile, Hamas leader in Gaza, Yahya Sinwar, sent a letter to Hassan Nasrallah in which he expressed appreciation to the Hezbollah secretary general for supporting the Palestinian cause.