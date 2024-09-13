Al-Sinwar told Nasrallah: “We thank you for the solidarity expressed by your actions on the fronts of the resistance axis, supporting, backing and engaging in this battle.”

The Iran-backed Hezbollah has been waging cross-border attacks on Israel for nearly a year in parallel with the Gaza war. The Lebanese group says its attacks are aimed at supporting the Palestinians.

Sinwar has not appeared in public since the October 7 attack, and is widely believed to be running the war from tunnels under Gaza.

This is the second time this week that it has been announced that he has sent a message. Hamas said on Tuesday that he had sent a message congratulating Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune on his re-election.

Over the past year, Israel has killed about 500 Hezbollah fighters, including senior military commander Fouad Shukr, a number that exceeds Hezbollah’s losses in the 2006 war with Israel.

The Lebanese group said it had no prior knowledge of Hamas’s October 7 attack on Israel, which Sinwar helped plan.

The fighting across the Lebanese-Israeli border has forced tens of thousands of residents on both sides to flee, and the risk of escalation looms.