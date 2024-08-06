The movement said in a statement: “Hamas announces the selection of leader Yahya Sinwar as head of the movement’s political bureau, succeeding leader Ismail Haniyeh.”

Hamas announced on Saturday that it was holding extensive consultations to choose a new head of the political bureau after Haniyeh’s assassination.

Haniyeh was assassinated in an attack in the Iranian capital, Tehran, last week.

Sinwar, 61, is the de facto leader of the movement and is at the top of Israel’s list of targets, with a $400,000 bounty on his head, ABC News reported earlier.

Who is Yahya Sinwar?