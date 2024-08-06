The movement said in a statement: “Hamas announces the selection of leader Yahya Sinwar as head of the movement’s political bureau, succeeding leader Ismail Haniyeh.”
Hamas announced on Saturday that it was holding extensive consultations to choose a new head of the political bureau after Haniyeh’s assassination.
Haniyeh was assassinated in an attack in the Iranian capital, Tehran, last week.
Sinwar, 61, is the de facto leader of the movement and is at the top of Israel’s list of targets, with a $400,000 bounty on his head, ABC News reported earlier.
Who is Yahya Sinwar?
- Sinwar helped found Hamas in the late 1980s.
- In 1989, an Israeli court sentenced him to four life sentences for his role in the killing of two Israeli soldiers.
- He spent 22 years in prison and was one of more than 1,000 Palestinian prisoners released in 2011 in exchange for Israeli soldier Gilad Shalit, who had been held hostage by Hamas for five years.
- In an interview with ABC News in December, Michael Kobi, a former officer in Israel’s internal security service, said he interrogated Sinwar for more than 150 hours.
- Kobi described Sinwar as strong, emotionless but not mentally ill.
- He added that Sinwar, nicknamed the “Butcher of Khan Yunis” after the town he hails from, boasted during his interrogation of killing suspected Palestinian informants with a “razor blade” and a “sickle.”
- In 2017, six years after his release from an Israeli prison, Sinwar was elected head of Hamas’s political bureau in the Gaza Strip.
