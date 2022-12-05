If you are still looking for a Sinterklaas present.

Just a few more hours and then it’s time. Then the whole discussion about Sinterklaas is over. A discussion that is completely unnecessary. Only give presents at Christmas and look how long children like Sinterklaas.

Not. It’s that simple. A birthday is fun because you get presents, not because you’re another year closer to death.

Lego Nissan Skyline

In short, this far-fetched introduction is about gifts and what a fun Lego has. Like many other brands, this brand experienced its peak in the 1990s. All top Nissans come from this period. Let’s forget that the brand made a significant loss during that period. The highlight was the Nissan Skyline GT-R from the R34.

And Lego has a model of that. It is not just any Nissan Skyline GT-R, but one from the movie 2 Fast 2 Furious. You know, the sequel of the movie where the main characters miraculously manage to escape from situations that they could have quite easily avoided.

Ideal Sinterklaas gift

The Lego kit consists of 319 pieces that you can accidentally swallow. The stickers over the length of the bonnet, roof and tailgate are present. Also those that run upwards on the side are not missing. If we look closely at the photos, it is a fairly small scale model, given the Lego ‘balls’. The license plate, rear spoiler and Toyo Tires advertising are not missing.

A nice detail is the license plate, which is identical to that of Brian O’Connor’s car in the film. It is not known whether this car is also equipped with the 16-speed manual transmission from the film. It does have brand new tires on it, always handy. In short, a perfect gift if you are looking for something nice for in a shoe or under a tree. Or which other one you use to hand out gifts.

Through: Lego

This article Sinterklaas gift tip: Brian O’Connor’s Skyline appeared first on Autoblog.nl.

#Sinterklaas #gift #tip #Brian #OConnors #Skyline