Sinterklaas will return to the country on Saturday. The saintly man and his retinue arrive around noon in Hellevoetsluis in South Holland, where mayor Milène Junius welcomes the company.

The national arrival in the fortified city on Haringvliet can be followed directly in an extra long broadcast of the Sinterklaas news on NTR on NPO 3. It is the first time since the corona crisis broke out that there has been another national entry with the public.

In the past two years there was an alternative arrival with a parade at the Grote Pietenhuis in Soestdijk Palace in Baarn. The municipality of Hellevoetsluis expects thousands of children with their parents.

Protest against Zwarte Piet

Sinterklaas and his helpers will also arrive in many other places in the country this weekend. As in previous years, there is again protest against Zwarte Piet. For example, a demonstration was announced at the arrival in Westzaan (North Holland) on Saturday afternoon. The municipality has designated two places where the demonstrators can make themselves heard.

There is also an action against Zwarte Piet in Alkmaar, organized by We Promise and Alkmaar Kan Het. There too, according to both organizations, the entry committee sticks to ‘Pets who are still insulting and hurtful to a lot of people’.

The action groups reject the attitude of the organizers that more time is needed to say goodbye to the traditional helpers. “We don’t have the time or patience for racism. You don’t abolish racism, you abolish it,” said both organizations on Facebook. Protests against Zwarte Piet are also planned for next Saturday in Zaandam and Staphorst.

KOZP

Action group Kick Out Zwarte Piet (KOZP) came up with a hotline last week where people can indicate whether there are still Zwarte Piets walking around in their municipality during the Sinterklaas arrival. KOZP wants to use the results next year to see where, in its opinion, action is still required against Zwarte Piet. Sooty wipes have now been introduced in many places.

KOZP says ‘after twelve years of protest’ it sees a major shift in society, but there is still a little bit more to do. “A lot has been achieved and there is every reason to be hopeful, but there are still places in the Netherlands where racism is hardly mentioned or combated. In many municipalities, cities and villages, time seems to stand still and Zwarte Piet is still tolerated or even celebrated.”