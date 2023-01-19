On Sint Maarten, the government has approved a controversial plan to eradicate the entire population of vervet monkeys, a species of monkey. The non-native monkey species would cause great nuisance. The AAP Foundation makes an urgent appeal to Sint Maarten to refrain from this.

The government of Sint Maarten has asked the NGO Nature Foundation St. Maarten to capture and euthanize at least 450 monkeys over the next three years. “When a species establishes itself in an area where it is not native, there are often no predators to control the population,” said Leslie Hickerson, manager of the foundation. “Nature management is an important aspect to keep the island healthy for those who come after us.”

The plan has been widely criticized. That's how it sounds that more thought needs to be given to sterilization and environmental management, rather than such a drastic measure. Vervet monkeys, characterized by their grey-brown body and black face with white fur, are native to South and East Africa, but are also found on some Caribbean islands. In these places the population has grown to tens of thousands of monkeys.

Exotic pets

The monkeys were introduced to the region around the 17th century when European settlers presumably brought them as exotic pets. Research by the Nature Foundation St. Maarten showed in 2020 that there were about 450 vervet monkeys living on Sint Maarten.

In a recent study, the first figures indicate a large increase. “The number of monkeys on Sint Maarten will continue to increase if measures are not taken, and the consequences for the indigenous ecosystems of Sint Maarten will be serious,” says the Nature Foundation St. Maarten.



Quote

I think a better and more publicly acceptable approach would be to sterilize the males and the females

Better options, solid research

Farmers have often complained about the monkeys because they ‘plunder their crops and destroy their livelihoods’, according to the foundation. But according to Dave Du Toit, founder of the Vervet Monkey Foundation in South Africa, where the species is native, the cull probably won’t work. “I think a better and more publicly acceptable approach would be to sterilize the males and females,” he told the British newspaper. The Guardian.

According to Du Toit, there are options for a more harmonious existence between the monkeys and the inhabitants of Sint Maarten: “This requires research into the availability of food for the wild animals, but this is not happening.” According to him, it is also necessary to investigate which nature areas can be used undisturbed by the animals.

Reaction AAP Foundation

The AAP Foundation also advocates other solutions. The foundation believes euthanasia is ‘the very last resort if the damage is unacceptable and all other methods have failed’. But according to the organization, that is not the case now. She urgently appeals to Sint Maarten to refrain from killing the monkeys. “These green meerkats were brought to Sint Maarten by people centuries ago. It is immoral to inject the animals, which have thrived there for centuries, because tourists and islanders are bothered by them,” says the AAP Foundation in a statement. The organization offers its help and expertise to develop a sterilization project. .

