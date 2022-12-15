Stardock and Ironclad Games today released a new update for the Technical Preview of Sins of a Solar Empire 2. The update adds the TEC Rebel faction, new and updated game systems, additional units, a randomized map, and more.

Through a official statementit is explained that “players have previously been able to play as the TEC Loyalist faction, but now they can also access the TEC Rebel faction with an expanded roster for both sides to take into battle. There are new capital ships, including the Marza Dreadnought, the Dunov Battlecruiser and the Sova Carrier, as well as a new frigate: the Neruda Envoy.”

“In addition to the new faction and new units, this update introduces a new system of culture. This mechanic allows the ETCs to spread their influence through Transmission Centres, Envoys and Commercial Networks. These facilities help accelerate trade growth, improve relations with neutral parties, sabotage enemy forces, and more. If the enemy occupies an opposing space, the structures present can even inspire the population to revolt, causing a rebellion that will threaten their position. This is a taste of how Sins of a Solar Empire 2 evolves asymmetric gameplay, and more aspects will be showcased as more factions and systems are added.”

“Early Access is an important part of our development process and so far we’ve had fantastic response from players,” said Brian Clair, Director of Publishing at Stardock. “The feedback we’ve received has already helped inform some of our design choices. “.

“On the base of player feedback, the search system has been updated so that it is easier to see the entire search tree. Technologies are now divided into military and civilian tiers, requiring a certain number of research labs to unlock. Once a level is unlocked, players can research all subjects that fall within that level. The search screen UI has also been updated to make it easier to view various topics.”

“New ships, structures and one more random map type offer Early Access players more exploration possibilities, as well as updates to the UX, graphics, planet UI, and audio.”

“Players who join us at this early stage of development have the opportunity to concretely contribute to shaping the gameClair said. “If you want to be involved in a process, now is the right time.”

Following in the footsteps of its acclaimed predecessor, this highly anticipated sequel will blend seamlessly real-time strategy and 4X gameplay to offer a great space conflict. Equally immersive and intense, Sins of a Solar Empire 2 introduces a new level of graphical detail and raises the bar on what it means to become the ruler of a vast space empire.”