The Chinese Pharmaceutical Company Sinovac will double the production of its coronavirus vaccines until it reaches the 2,000 million annual doses thanks to the development of a third manufacturing plant.

About 100 million doses of your vaccine, CoronaVac, have already been administered in more than 20 countries throughout the world, as indicated this Friday by a spokesman for the pharmaceutical company.

The vaccine carried out clinical trials outside of China that left different effectiveness rates: while the tests carried out in Turkey showed an effectiveness of 91.25 percent, the data provided by Indonesia pointed to 65.3 percent and Brazil lowered to 50 , 4 percent, a week after announcing 78 percent.

CoronaVac uses the inactivated SARS-CoV-2 virus and must be administered in two doses.

Last Wednesday, experts from the World Health Organization (WHO) affirmed that the antigens of Sinovac and of the also Chinese Sinopharm demonstrate “safety and good efficacy”, and in the coming days they could confirm whether or not they authorize their emergency use .

Brazil, Chile or Mexico are already using the Sinovac vaccine. Reuters photo

However, countries such as Brazil, Chile or Mexico are already using the Sinovac vaccine, since the WHO emergency list mainly targets countries that do not have regulatory bodies for the pharmaceutical sector.

“The information that the two companies publicly shared last week at the last SAGE meeting clearly indicates that the vaccines have levels of efficacy compatible with the WHO requirements,” said Alejandro Cravioto, president of the Group of Experts for Advisory. Strategic (SAGE) that issues recommendations on the use of anticovid vaccines to the WHO.

In China, the authorities have authorized the marketing of four covid vaccines: two from Sinopharm, one from Cansino and one from Sinovac.

Also, a total of 16 vaccines developed in China have already started clinical trials, a government official revealed in late January.

