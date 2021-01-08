The national government has almost closed an agreement with China for the purchase of one million vaccines against the coronavirus from the state company Sinopharm. This million is part of the package of 30 million in total that the Alberto Fernández administration wants to buy from that country.

The vaccine was developed by the China National Biotech Group (CNBG), affiliated with the public laboratory Sinopharm, in collaboration with the Beijing Institute of Biological Products (BIBP).

In Argentina a phase 3 clinical trial to evaluate its immunogenicity (ability to activate the immune system) and its safety. Some participate 3,000 volunteers between 18 and 85 years old, who have not had the virus and who are in good health.

It is a placebo-controlled study (inert substance), randomized (receiving the vaccine or the placebo will depend on chance) and double-blind (neither the volunteer nor the research team knows whether they received the vaccine or the placebo). Each volunteer is applied two doses of vaccine or placebo, with an interval of 21 days.

The clinical trial is organized by the Fundación Host, headed by its scientific director, the infectologist Pedro Cahn. It is being carried out in three of the Vaccination centers, with the support of Laboratorios Elea.

Consulted by Clarion, from the Guest Foundation reported that for the moment have no available resultsas they are in the middle of the study. A statement released by this organization in September – when the trial began – detailed that it will last for 12 months.

Simultaneously with Argentina, the vaccine is undergoing different international multicenter clinical studies. The participating countries are the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Morocco, Pakistan, Serbia, Jordan and the Latin American Peru.

In fact, this Thursday, Peruvian President Francisco Sagasti announced that the country reached an agreement to purchase this vaccine. Confirmed that will acquire 38 million doses, with the commitment that the first shipment will be made in January and will include a million vaccines.

According to what was disseminated by Fundación Huiuda, in the phase 1 and 2 studies, more than 800 volunteers were vaccinated “with good preliminary results and no serious adverse effects”, Which are limited to pain at the injection site and fever of short duration.

The vaccine is already being applied in China. In recent months they have already been administered in the Asian country at least 4.5 million dosesauthorities said.

On December 30, China granted “conditional” approval for commercialization. Thus, this vaccine, which had already received authorization for emergency use in the middle of the year, became the first to hit the commercial market Chinese with this status.

The approval came a day after the state company reported that it has a 79.34% efficacy rate against Covid-19, according to the interim results of phase 3 clinical trials, which were published in The Lancet.

At a press conference, a senior official of the National Administration of Medical Products, Chen Shifei, specified that the laboratory should continue with clinical trials.

At the same meeting, the Deputy Minister of Health, Zeng Yixin, reported that the marketing authorization allows generalization of the vaccination of risk groups, such as the elderly and those with other chronic diseases. “The third stage will be to vaccinate the entire population,” he said.

The vaccine was shown to be effective against new variants of the virus -Like the one of British origin- according to one of its creators, Yang Xiaoming, president of the public laboratory CNBG. “The current mutation of the Covid-19 virus did not make the vaccine ineffective,” he told state television on Tuesday.

Although not yet made official, Sinopharm president Liu Jingzhen announced in August that the combined price of the two doses of his vaccines would not exceed 1,000 yuan (153 dollars, 125 euros). The brand is significantly superior to western serums such as those from Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca.

How the vaccine works

It is a inactivated vaccine, which are those that use the dead version of the germ that causes a disease. Some examples are those used against hepatitis A, flu, polio and rabies.

In this case, the vaccine is a preparation of inactivated SARS-CoV-2 virus, which aims to develop the body’s own defenses -antibodies- against the virus.

Inactivated vaccines have the advantages of a mature production process, controllable quality standards and a wide range of protection, said Wang Junzhi of the China Academy of Engineering.

Authorized studies show that inactivated vaccines produced in China can be stored and distributed more easily through the current cold chain system, which indicates greater accessibility without additional delivery costs, according to the spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of that country, Zhao Lijian.

Some other vaccines approved worldwide against Covid-19 have stricter cold chain requirements. For example, those developed by the American company Pfizer have to be stored at a temperature of -70 ° C.