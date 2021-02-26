Bolivia received last Wednesday, February 24, a shipment of 500,000 doses of the Chinese Sinopharm vaccine. The flight landed at Viru Viru airport in Santa Cruz with a previous stopover in Madrid. Healthcare personnel and the high-risk population will be the first to receive the first vaccine.

Vaccination plan

Yesterday the Sinopharm vaccine began to be applied to high-risk people and health personnel. The Government explained that the vaccination plan will consist of three phases, prioritizing those of high risk. More vaccines such as Covax, Oxford, AstraZeneca and Sputnik V are expected in March, April and May.

President Luis Arce went to the airport to receive the batch of vaccines and took the opportunity to give a brief speech on the purchase and donation of vaccines. Also to send a message to the medical corps in order to stop the strikes because the people need them to start vaccinating.

“Today we have 500,000 vaccines for the Bolivian people. We are buying 400,000 of these vaccines and there is a donation of 100,000. Therefore, it is not any relationship but that of the peoples, the friendly relations that should have been maintained all along and never be broken with China, “said Luis Arce.