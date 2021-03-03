I.n Hungary, President János Áder and Prime Minister Viktor Orbán had their first injections of vaccine in their upper arm in front of the cameras at the weekend. On the one hand, as Orbán put it in his castle captain’s diction, those “who lead the defense” had to be protected. On the other hand, it was a demonstration in the style of the former Federal Environment Minister Klaus Töpfer, who once went to bathe in the Rhine to assure the Germans of the harmlessness of their electricity. Orbán wasn’t about a body of water, it was about a product, a Chinese one. It was Sinopharm’s vaccine that he had given him.

Gerhard Gnauck Political correspondent for Poland, Ukraine, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania based in Warsaw.

Hungary is the first country in the European Union to use the Chinese vaccine to vaccinate its population. In this regard, it is based on Serbia, which has been doing this since the beginning of the year. The quantities involved are quite considerable. In mid-February, Sinopharm received an initial shipment of 550,000 doses. The Hungarian authorities have granted emergency approval for this, as well as for the Russian vaccine Sputnik V. This is entirely compatible with EU law, as the European Commission has confirmed, but it means that full liability lies with the Hungarian state and not with the manufacturer.