After the success represented by the first season of Sword Art Online it was to be expected that he would have a second. That was Sword Art Online IIwhere Shino Asada, better known as Sinon, debuted, who achieved great popularity and stood out in fan art and cosplay.

Unlike the first installment, which featured a fantastic RPG-style world, the second was very different. At least technologically it was more advanced and even realistic.

The story took place in the online video game of Gun Gale Online (GGO). In this Sinon she was one of the many players and an expert sniper.

By an irony of fate she was afraid of firearms and played this massive online game to get over it.

What Asada didn’t count on is that her abilities would put her in the crosshairs of a ruthless assassin. He took the opportunity to kill those who enjoyed this game in real life.

Luckily, Kirito, who was an undercover agent at the beginning of Sword Art Online II, he managed to discover this criminal and save her in time. Since then she ended up becoming a more or less regular character in the series.

Like others he was present at Sword Art Online Alicization when the story of this advanced. She has also appeared in a few movies. For that and more Sinon is someone who has more than one outstanding cosplay.

A cosplay of Sinon from Sword Art Online by Seracoss

Sinon’s cosplay from the second season of the anime Sword Art Online what we share is a contribution from cosplayer Seracoss (@seracoss). In this it reflects the appearance of Shino Asada in GGO.

This is how she has short light blue hair; the eyes have a similar coloration. Regarding her outfit, it includes a short jacket with military green pants; this uniform has some parts in black and white colors.

Another element present are the black gloves without tips that expose their fingers in addition to the white scarf with a black design. The sniper rifle that is the main weapon that Sinon uses in Sword Art Online II.

It’s a pity that the photo doesn’t allow us to appreciate the complete work done by this cosplayer. It is because of this that it cannot be known if she is wearing the boots that should complement this performance.

In addition to Sword Art Online we have more anime information at EarthGamer.