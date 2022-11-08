There is an unpleasant situation between China and Ukraine, but contacts are most likely maintained. This was announced to Izvestia on November 8 by Vladimir Portyakov, chief researcher at the Center for Political Research and Development Forecasts of the Institute of China and Modern Asia.

Thus he commented on the publication Newsweek that Kyiv is trying to establish new relations with Beijing.

“I think that some contacts are maintained, here I don’t know the facts very well, but they don’t have any serious reasons to break off relations, there is no acute situation. It is unpleasant, but there is no strong conflict. Ukraine is well aware that China is not Russia, and Ukraine can also be useful to China. Because now, due to the fact that Russia, as a transit point from China to Western Europe, may not be completely closed, but there are difficulties. But cargo deliveries can go through Transcaucasia, through the Black Sea to Ukraine“, Portyakov said.

In September, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said that the parties to the conflict in Ukraine should not allow it to expand. He also assured that China is not going to be inactive regarding the conflict in Ukraine, but will not contribute to the escalation. He indicated that Beijing will stick to its role. At the same time, Wang Yi stressed that China is in favor of resuming negotiations between Moscow and Kyiv.

At the SCO summit, Russian President Vladimir Putin said he highly appreciates China’s balanced position on the Ukrainian crisis.

The special operation to protect Donbass, the beginning of which the President of Russia announced on February 24, continues. The decision to hold it was made against the backdrop of an aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military, in connection with which the authorities of the Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics turned to Moscow for help.

Since the start of the special operation, China has refused to support countries’ sanctions against Russia.

