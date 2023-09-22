Syrian leader Bashar al-Assad’s first visit to China in 19 years will allow Beijing to strengthen its position in the Middle East. For Damascus, this is a chance to solve economic problems associated with war, sanctions and the recent earthquake. Sinologist Bronislav Vinogrodsky noted that China is relying on equal and long-term relations.

“China’s announcement of the Belt and Road trade initiative in 2010 marked the starting point for its emergence as a global power. China will be able to complete and implement its project not today, but tomorrow. It remains only a matter of time,” he told Izvestia.

According to Vinogrodsky, China’s main strategy is to extend its influence to countries that are unattractive to the United States from the point of view of military and economic interests. At the same time, the construction of roads and important infrastructure begins instead of the construction of military bases.

An expert on China is confident that “the US game of chess on the fields of the Middle East has become noticeably outdated and has become unable to cope with the sudden changes in the current world.” But Beijing uses the tactics of playing the game of Go – political actions are thought out in advance and contain many combinations.

