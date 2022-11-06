BEIJING (Reuters) – Chinese grain warehouse Sinograin said on Sunday it had agreed to buy 10 million tonnes of imported soybeans from sellers including Archer-Daniels-Midland Co, Syngenta and COFCO International.

Other sellers under the deal include Louis Dreyfus, Bunge Ltd and Cargill Corp, it said in a statement.

(By Ella Cao and Tony Munroe)

