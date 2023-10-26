SQUARE ENIX announced the permanent closure of the servers of SINoALICEthe browser and mobile RPG written by Yoko Taro. The browser versions and DMMGames available in Japan will close next December 26, 2023while the versions iOS And Android they will no longer be available from January 15, 2024. The global version, also available here in Europe, will no longer be available next time November 15th.

In Japan the smartphone versions will hold a closing event from December 26th to January 15th where the final chapter of the story will be distributed. Sales of Twilight Crystal are discontinued starting today.

The company announced the event “SINoALICE End of Service Roundtable” for January 23, 2024, during which some of the game’s developers will discuss their memories of the title. It will be possible to participate in person in Japan, but only for 140 spectators chosen through a lottery.

Source: SQUARE ENIX Street Gematsu