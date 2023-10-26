Despite having celebrated one million players, SINoALICE seems to have failed to gain a foothold.

Square Enix has announced that on November 15, 2023 will shut down the servers of the international version of SINoALICE , a dark fantasy role-playing game by Yoko Taro, which will be followed by the closure of the DMM Games and browser versions on December 26, 2023, followed by the closure of the Japanese edition on January 15, 2024. SINoALICE mobile is available on Android and iOS systems.

Other details

In Japan, the Android and iOS versions of the game will have a real final chapterwhich will be made available between December 26, 2023 and January 15, 2024.

With the announcement, all sales of Twilight crystals, i.e. the game currency. Square Enix will also hold a panel discussion on the end of SINoALICE on January 23, 2024, where four developers will share their memories of the game.

Like all similar titles that close their doors, SINoALICE is destined to remain only in user videos on YouTube, as it will become completely unplayable. It’s a shame, because the game had some really interesting ideas, as written in our review.