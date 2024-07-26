RAUTEL, Moldova — The village was a peaceful place until the local priest, disoriented by the war in Ukraine, succumbed to Satan, according to a retired teacher from northern Moldova. Before that, people got along and attended Sunday services at the same Russian Orthodox Church.

Now, said Tamara Gheorghies, the teacher, “they don’t even greet each other.” The reason, at least according to her, is simple: the decision of the village priest to break his loyalty to Patriarch Kirill in Moscow, leader of the Russian Orthodox Church.

For decades, the Patriarch of Moscow has commanded the loyalty of Orthodox Christians across the former Soviet Union. But in March, the village priest joined a rival church hierarchy based in neighbouring Romania, a member of the European Union.

“He has taken the path of terrible sin,” said Gheorghies, one of a group of residents fighting to restore the primacy of the Russian Church and defeat what they see as a rush to ally itself with the decadent West.

The rift in church loyalty in Rautel, a village of about 4,000 people 50 miles from Moldova’s northeastern border with Ukraine, is just one of many currently playing out across the country and in other former Soviet republics. Patriarch Kirill is a zealous ally of Russia’s President Vladimir V. Putin. He has been pushing to maintain the loyalty of Orthodox believers beyond Russia’s borders, and with it, Russian influence.

“It’s not about religion,” said Victor Gotisan, a former theology student in Moldova. “It’s about geopolitics.”

Although identical in many ways, the Russian and Romanian churches have become representatives of a growing struggle for influence between East and West that has convulsed the former Soviet territories.

The conflict in Ukraine, which Patriarch Kirill sees as a “holy war” against Satanism, has intensified that struggle. Dozens of Orthodox priests have defected from the Church since Russia invaded Ukraine.

Victor Turcano, the priest of Rautel, defected in March, outraged by the Russian Church’s support for the war. He faced attacks from Bishop Marchel, his superior and a loyalist of Patriarch Kirill in nearby Balti.

The bishop denounced Turcano, calling him a womanizer and a home-wrecker — “lies and slander,” the priest said — and ordered his expulsion. In June, the bishop mobilized dozens of clerics from the region to try to forcibly retake Rautel’s church and install a new priest loyal to Moscow.

The effort failed after Rautel Mayor Tudor Istrati, who had applauded Turcano’s decision, called in additional police to prevent the church from being raided.

The mayor, who does not attend church, said he has no interest in church disputes, but supported Turcano because he had the backing of the majority of his parishioners.

Bishop Marchel, in his office decorated with photographs of Patriarch Kirill, mocked the Mayor and the defecting priests, calling them victims of “Russophobia well paid for by the West.” The Bishop, a fervent opponent of Moldova’s accession to the European Union, said he wanted his country to be part of Europe, but “not the Europe of Sodom.”

Rautel resident Tatiana Palaghiuc said she collected more than 600 signatures calling for legal action to stop Turcano from “leading us all astray.”

On a recent Sunday, Rautel’s church was packed with worshippers, but dissidents stayed away. They now go to church in Balti, Bishop Marchel’s pro-Russian stronghold.

Silvia Popovic, 60, also from Rautel, said the war in Ukraine had left her in no doubt about which side to choose. “One Patriarch sprinkles Russian tanks with holy water,” she said. “The other side calls for an end to the bombing and killing.”

“It’s an easy choice for me,” he said.