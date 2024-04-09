Sinner with a heart of gold, he trains with a disabled tennis player. “Thank you Jannik”

“I will remember this day for the rest of my life”, writes a disabled player who signs himself arthur.delaye on Instagram, describing the emotion of having played tennis in Monte Carlo with Jannik Sinner. “Thank you Jannik for your generosity and kindness, the post continues, it was a great honor to share the tennis court with you, who are a legendary tennis player.” And he also thanks his coach and urges (in English and French) to always believe in one's dreams despite the disability.

