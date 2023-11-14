A ‘liberating’ roar followed by long applause greeted the end of the big match between the 22 year old Jannik Sinner and Novak Djokovic, number one in the world ranking which saw the South Tyrolean prevail over his Serbian opponent. The match ended in three sets, the first won by Sinner 7 to 5, the second by Djokovic at the tie-break 7 to 6 and the third again at the tie-break and again by Sinner 7 to 2.

For over three hours of play, applause and stadium chants accompanied the youngster’s shots in the stands of the Turin stadium. Sinner while among the audience there was no shortage of those who wore an orange scarf or t-shirt, the color that identifies the number 4 seed in the world and from time to time someone waved the tricolour. Also in the audience were the Carota boys, the five young Piedmontese who have become a regular presence in the big tournaments where the 22-year-old Italian tennis player plays, and the mayor of Turin, Stefano Lo Russo.