Rome – Jannik Sinner he won the ATP tournament in Rotterdam, beating the Australian Alex de Minaur in the final with a score of 7-5 6-4. With the success in Holland, the Italian immediately rose to third place in the world rankings. Fresh from his historic success at the Australian Open, Sinner picked up where he left off: with a victory that earned him a climb up the rankings: starting tomorrow he will in fact be third in the world.

“I'm proud of how I managed to play”

“We did a great job, I'm proud of how I managed to play this week, we had difficult moments, we will always try to improve, this is the most important thing.” So Jannik Sinner after winning the ATP in Rotterdam. Sinner also had some words for his opponent, Alex de Minaur: “Once again Alex, facing you is very difficult, it's nice if we play doubles together instead of playing against each other. You're one of the kindest people on the circuit, it's nice to be with you I wish you the best of the season.” Finally, the new world number 3 had a thought for the public: “The public was wonderful, you are a fair public. See you next year”.