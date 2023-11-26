Sinner wins Davis like Panatta: Jannik now wants Djokovic’s throne

Italy wins its second Davis Cup 47 years after the triumph of the 4 Musketeers (Panatta, Barazzutti, Bertolucci, Zugarelli) against Chile. In the name of Jannick Sinner. Well done Matteo Arnaldi (who beat Popyrin in 3 sets after two and a half hours of fighting) and Lorenzo Sonego with his usual heart as big as a house (protagonist in doubles with Holland and Serbia, in singles in the group that led to the final 8 of Rum raisin). But the man of legend is absolutely, Jannick Sinner.

He who canceled Davis’ dreams in the semi-final that His Majesty Novak Djokovic harbored (annulling 3 consecutive match points).

He who swept Alex De Minaur in the final: the Australian, number 12 in the world (not the last to arrive), took to the pitch full of energy and tried to ‘forget’ that he was 5-0 down in head-to-head matches. In the first games he put up stoic resistance, collapsing, however, in the distance (6/3, 6/0): the gap with the Italian tennis player, number 4 in the world for a little while longer, is too big, because if he continues on this path the objective will not only be the victory of one (or more). .. ) Slam.

But also the throne of the first tennis player in the world. Daniil Medvedev, Carlos Alcaraz and above all, Novak Djokovic, beaten two times out of three by Sinner in the last ten days, are warned.

Meanwhile Jannik Sinner celebrates this Davis Cup win with Italy. A triumph as the leader of an entire movement as John McEnroe, Boris Becker, Pete Sampras, Rafa Nadal, Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic have done in the past (to name a few among many). Obviously dreaming of following in their footsteps with other successes.

