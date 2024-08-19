Jannik Sinner wins the ATP Masters 1000 in Cincinnati. The blue, number 1 in the world, in the final he beats the American Frances Tiafoe 7-6 (7-4), 6-2 in 1h38′ conquering today 20 August the fifth title of 2024 and the fifteenth of his career.

The 23-year-old from Alto Adige had to fight for almost an hour to win the first set, won at the tie-break, and then completed the work by dominating the second set. Mission accomplished, thanks also to 13 aces (10 in the first set), and now he is thinking about the US Open, the last Slam of the season starting next Monday in New York.

The triumph in Cincinnati allows the South Tyrolean to secure first place in the ATP ranking for the end of the season and adds $1.04 million to the season’s prize pool. Since the beginning of the year, Sinner has earned over $7.8 million in prize money and has earned nearly $25 million in tournament earnings since the start of his career.

The final

Sinner starts off on the uphill, immediately conceding 2 break points to Tiafoe in the opening game. The Italian climbs back up from 15-40 and avoids the initial break. The serve quickly takes over the scene, proceeding without break points until the ninth game.

At 4-4, the Italian makes a bloody unforced error that gives Tiafoe the third chance to extend his lead. Sinner saves himself and, despite a double fault, manages to archive the 5-4. Ahead 6-5, the world number 1 after an interminable exchange of 33 shots he gets the first break point which is equivalent to a set point: Tiafoe gets out of the quicksand and saves himself, it goes to a tie-break. Sinner runs away on 3-1 but gives his opponent 3 consecutive points and finds himself having to chase (3-4). At the key moment, the Italian changes gear: 4 points in a row, 7-4 and the first set is safe at 7-6 after 55 minutes.

Tiafoe feels the blow and at the start of the second set loses his serve. Sinner puts the arrow (2-0) and extends. The American tries to stay in the slipstream but in the fifth game raises the white flag: Sinner scores another break after a marathon of 18 points and over 10 minutes, flying to 4-1. Tiafoe, who also needs the intervention of the physiotherapist, cancels 3 match points in the seventh game but cannot change the script. The world number 1 closes 6-2 and triumphs.