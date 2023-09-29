Complicated return for Jannik Sinner, who on his first Chinese trip beats Daniel Evans 6-4 6-7 6-4 in 2 hours and 50 minutes to advance to the second round of the ATP 500 in Beijing. A Slam scoreboard with all the top 8 in the world lined up for the Chinese tournament which offers a prize pool of almost 4 million euros. “After 4 years of fasting, the Chinese public is hungry for tennis. He wants to see champions like Sinner, Alcaraz, Rune,” said tournament director Lars Graff. The audience was not too large but satisfied given that the three young tenors of the racket are all on the program today. Around 11am Lorenzo Musetti will also take to the field against Karen Khachanov fresh from the title in Zhuhai, while Daniil Medvedev easily overcame Tommy Paul leaving him just three games. Sinner, who was facing the Briton for the first time in his career, started well but then faltered. Perhaps the waste from the hard athletic work carried out after the US Open and a slight flu that hit him upon arrival in China were at the root of the difficulties. “After the US Open I took a couple of days to relax, I was with my friends and we played golf. Then I returned to Monaco to train, pushing a lot on the physical part – the Italian n.1 told the ATP on the eve of the tournament. The first two days I didn’t feel very well, but now I feel much better.” In short.

the match

—

The match started easily with the balance breaking in the first set at 2-2 thanks to a break from Sinner who shortly after risked going 0-30 down but consolidated the lead at 4-2 and closed 6-4. Second set that is unlocked in the third game with the break of the South Tyrolean (2-1) who blows his nose compulsively and has to contain the British comeback attempt by canceling a break point before extending 3-1 and maintaining the advantage. When he goes to serve for the match at 5-4, Sinner has an empty pass and grants three chances for the counterbreak to Evans who returns at 5-5. Number 33 takes courage, Jannik seems incapable of reacting and gives everything he can, surrendering the tie break 7-2 and extending the effort to the third. Evans, elated, feels omnipotent, Jannik, as often happens in these cases, seems lost in the hyperuranium. Not only that, there also comes the cramp or contracture, in short the muscular problem that can transform an almost won match into a catastrophe. The desire to react also arrives and Sinner snatches the serve from his rival in the second game. He still has to suffer, cancel a counterbreak opportunity, and be treated by the physio. At 3-1, ahead 40-0 he concedes the counterbreak and again doubles over due to the pain in his right leg. Another treatment but the legs don’t turn and the head is struggling. At 4-3 he falls badly to recover a break point on the run. He hits his hip and elbow and has to be treated. However, he manages to earn two more chances to make it 5-4 and serve again for the match. This time, an hour late, he closes. The winner of the challenge between the Chinese wild card Shang and the Japanese Nishioka awaits him in the second round.