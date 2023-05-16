There is no joy for the Foro Italico and for Jannik Sinner who leaves the scene from the Internazionali in the round of 16 against the Argentine Francisco Cerundolo 6-7 6-2 6-2 and worsens last year’s result, when he reached the quarterfinals. A performance light years away from what one would have expected. This time it seems that the fault lies with food poisoning of which coach Simone Vagnozzi was also the victim, but it is an indiscretion to be confirmed. “My head is spinning” he said to his corner at 4-4 in the first set.

THE MATCH

—

In the first set Sinner seems slowed down. He struggles much more than usual in the service. Although he starts immediately with a break, he can’t confirm it and has to chase after every service game. He struggles to breathe, perhaps due to allergies. At 4-4 he says to his corner “my head is spinning”. The same head that allows him to stay in the match and close the first set with a dominated tie break. But the second set starts badly. Immediately below a break, cold, he suffers a second and ends up down 3-0. He sits in the corner and gasps. He manages to recover a break, he also tries to catch up on 4-2 but in the end he gives up again and ends up down 5-2. Cerundolo is obviously confident and takes the opportunity to get back on track. Third set that starts again very badly, a break below as soon as he sets foot on the field. He doesn’t even look like a relative of the Sinner we’re used to seeing. Lots of freebies, on the other hand the Argentine visits all corners of the field forcing him to chase.