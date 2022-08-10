The blue suffers for a set and a half then overtakes the French for 2-6 6-4 6-2. In the next round he finds Berrettini’s executioner, Carreno Busta

Insist, resist, reach and conquer. Jannik Sinner knows this best of all and turns a match that seemed almost compromised until the middle of the second set, beating the French Adrian Mannarino in comeback. The blue, who took advantage of a bye in the first round in the Canadian 1000, in fact won the passage to the round of 16 in three sets, imposing himself on the left-handed with a score of 2-6 6-4 6-2, at the end of two hours and 4 minutes of play. This is how tennis Italy resists in Montreal which finds Jannik the only representative left in the main draw after Matteo Berrettini’s premature exit from the scene last day and the elimination of Fabio Fognini. In the next round for Jannik, the fifth consecutive victory after the success of Umago, there will be the Spaniard Pablo Carreno Busta, who left very little to the Danish Holger Rune (6-0 6-3). See also Sports programming on TV for this Wednesday, June 22

DEPARTURE – It is not a positive start for the blue who immediately undergoes the break at the start of the serve. In fact, in the second game, a badly dampened exit from the stringbed and ended up in the net, leads the Frenchman to the first break point of the match, realized thanks to a lucky ribbon at the end of a long exchange. With the passing of the games Sinner’s mistakes begin to be too many (at 3-1 already 6) while Mannarino takes off by simply keeping the serve and climbing 5-2 in just 30 minutes. In the eighth game we then witness the definitive change of pace, with the second break of the Frenchman, now on the ball with his best tennis. He turns around and it’s 6-2.

EXCHANGE – In the second half Mannarino concedes very little to serve while Sinner continues to struggle, even in long exchanges from the baseline where he is usually used to dominating. On the side of the Italian, in fact, he absent the maneuvers to open the field and at 2-1 more specifically also the first ones, in a game brought home armed only with the second serve. So far it seems like the classic bad day. In the meantime, the left-handed continues to travel in cruise mode and remains unapproachable to the joke with which he concedes only three points in the whole set (eight from the start of the race). The situation suddenly reverses to 4-4, when Sinner finally manages to get two break points. The first opportunity is enough for Jannik to take the lead and thanks to a backhand pass on the line he goes to serve for the set. Sealed 6-4, the match will be decided in the third. See also Sinner-Kyrgios, unprecedented challenge with quarter-final view: bookmakers choose Nick

REVERSE – Once the U-turn started, in the third set a Sinner from the regained confidence immediately broke the service from the opponent, who in the meantime began to suffer physical problems, probably due to the number of matches played by the qualifiers. Today is in fact the fourth game in a row for the Frenchman, who at the end of the third game shows a conspicuous (and annoying) bandage. In the meantime, at each exchange Sinner appears more and more in confidence, while on the other side of the field Mannarino is slowed down by the injury. In the seventh game the break that decides the game arrives: Sinner collects the 5-2 and at the change of the field it is the service that makes the difference (three consecutive aces). The practice of the debut is archived with 6-2.

