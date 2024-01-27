Melbourne – A fairy tale without a happy ending, that of Simone Bolelli and Andrea Vavassori in the doubles tournament at the Australian Open. And thus the 'Italian job' objective in the first slam of the season, which ends tomorrow, vanishes the challenge between the Italian Jannik Sinner and the Russian Daniil Medvedev. In the Melbourne final the Bolognese and the Turin native, in their third Slam as a couple, lost 7-6, 7-5, in an hour and 39 minutes of match, to the 43-year-old Indian Rohan Bopanna and the Australian Matthew Ebden, who from next Monday they will be the number 1 couple in the world. Incredible achievement for the 'old' Bopanna who never ceases to amaze by writing the history of tennis, the oldest on the throne since the ATP ranking existed.

The Italian dream that vanished in doubles contrasts with the climb towards Olympus of the racket of the South Tyrolean Sinner, launched to win his first career Slam against the number 3 in the world, with the match scheduled from 9.30 am Italian time. This is the tenth meeting between the two but after six consecutive defeats in as many matches, the blue has won the last three. And the most recent one saw one of the most important victories of the South Tyrolean's career, giving him qualification to the final of the ATP Finals. But that's not enough: Sinner has emerged victorious in nine of his last ten matches against top 10 players, while Medvedev only once in five. “Winning certain matches gave him confidence – explains coach Darren Cahill, who lists his protégé's qualities -. Work ethic, determination, motivation, desire to learn and tennis IQ”. “Jannik plays incredible tennis. We will have to find solutions to beat him but it is a great challenge” said Gilles Cervara, Medvedev's coach. The Italian coach, Simone Vagnozzi, replies: “We know what a champion Medvedev is. Here he seemed to die many times but he always made it. The fact that Jannik has won the last three is not fundamental, but it can give him the same confidence with which he faced Djokovic.”

Bolelli will also be cheering for the South Tyrolean – doubles champion in Melbourne paired with Fabio Fognini – and Vavassori, who with the final, in addition to improving their respective rankings, are the second couple in the Race to Turin behind Bopanna/Ebden. The two emerged from the match with their heads held high, losing the first set in the tie break, which the Australian and the Indian, also thanks to their experience, played impeccably, finishing 7-0. The second match was decided in the eleventh game, with a break to zero for Bopanna/Ebden who got to 6-5 and with serve available they closed the match with a smash from the Indian to seal the victory. “We spent two very nice weeks with Andrea – said Bolelli during the awards ceremony -. We started playing together last year, I hope and believe that we will have other opportunities to compete and perhaps win these great tournaments. Thanks to the fans and our team and also to those who followed us from home”. “I think Simone and I are doing great things – added Vavassori, after congratulating his opponents, in particular the 43-year-old Bopanna, who becomes world number 1 in doubles having played fewer tournaments in 2023. “I'm sure that this year will be full of satisfactions for us.”