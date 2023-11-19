Can you climb Everest twice in five days? Impossible to answer. Reason? Simple: no one has ever been crazy enough to try it. Similarly, projecting the question to tennis, no one would dare hope to beat Novak Djokovic twice in five days. In no other tournament in the world is this opportunity given, except for the Finals, Alexander Zverev in 2018 lost to the Serbian in the group, but then beat him in the final.