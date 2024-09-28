Sinner, Wada appeals against the acquittal for doping. Disqualification requested for 1-2 years

The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) confirms that on Thursday 26 September it filed an appeal with the CAS in relation to the case of Jannik Sinner, the current Italian tennis player number 1 in the ATP ranking, who was found free from fault or negligence by an independent tribunal of ‘International Tennis Integrity Agency (Itia) having tested positive twice for clostebol, a banned substance, in March 2024.

Wada believes that “the conclusion of ‘no fault or negligence’ is incorrect under the applicable laws.” Wada is asking for “a period of ineligibility of between one and two years”.

Wada is “not seeking disqualification of any result, other than that which has already been imposed by the lower court.” As the matter is now pending before the CAS, Wada says it will not be making further comments at this time.