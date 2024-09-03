When to play

Sinner and Medvedev will take to the court in front of a crowd at Arthur Ashe Stadium in the second match of the evening session which opens at 7pm local time, 1am in Italy. It is therefore likely that the challenge will not start before 3am Italian time..

Sinner comes to the appointment after the victory in 3 sets against the American Tommy Paul, who in the first 2 partials surrendered only in the tie-break. Medvedev, on the other hand, left just 4 games to the Portuguese Nuno Borges in a match without history. The Russian is playing at a very high level, confirming the feeling with the tournament that he has already won.

What they say

“We will have to run a lot, I hope to be physically ready because it will be a battle. I won in Australia, he won at Wimbledon also in 5 sets in a particular match, because on grass the rallies last a short time. Now we face each other on hard court, he has already won this tournament: by now we know each other very well… In the eighth finals we both won in 3 sets, we hope to recover and energy to play a good match and we’ll see how it goes”, Sinner’s words after the match with Paul.

“I will try to think more about Wimbledon than the Australian Open,” echoes Medvedev. “The matches against Jannik are very tough, we know everything about the other. In the end, everything or almost everything depends on a point or two and in those cases you have to try to surprise. I know that if I want to beat him I have to play at my best,” adds the Moscow champion.

The precedents

Sinner and Medvedev meet for the 13th time in their careers. The Russian leads 7-5 in face-to-face matches and won the last match, the quarterfinals of Wimbledon 2024 resolved in the fifth set. Before the defeat on the London grass, Sinner had obtained 5 victories in a row between 2023 and 2024, winning 3 finals (including the one of the Australian Open 2024) and 2 semifinals.

From 2020 to the beginning of 2023, however, only Medvedev’s successes: 6, with 5 indoor exploits and only one victory on the Miami cement. Sinner’s victories on the surface that characterizes the US Open, on the other hand, were 3.

The match on TV

The challenge between Sinner and Medvedev will be broadcast on SuperTennis and Sky Sport. SuperTennis (channel 212 on Sky, channel 64 on digital terrestrial, streaming on SuperTenniX) will broadcast the tournament live on free-to-air TV, in simulcast with Sky and Now.