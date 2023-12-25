Sinner lights up world tennis in blue. Jannik, between the ATP Finals and Davis won with Italy

Jannik Sinner has had an incredible year: number 4 in the world (equaling Adriano Panatta), finalist in the 2023 ATP Finals in Turin against Djokovic (whom he had beaten in the round robin), leader of Italy who won the Davis Cup 47 years later (him, Arnaldi Musetti, Sonego on in the footsteps of Panatta, Barazzutti, Bertolucci and Zugarelli) and capable of winning the first Master 1000 in his career (Canada Open).

Next step? Attack on the Slam tournaments (this year a semi-finalist at Wimbledon) and the throne of number one in the ATP world which belongs to Novak Djokovic. He and Carlos Alcaraz (but also Daniil Medvedvev and Holger Rune) are ready to launch the challenge.

Sinner champion on the pitch and icon of Italian sport off it: he entered the hearts of the fans and the Jannik phenomenon was incredible in TV ratings (analysis here)

Sinner wins the Davis Cup, Panatta's prophecy: better than Nostradamus

Novak Djokovic, cannibal of world tennis

Monstrous Nole: 3 Slam titles (Australia, Roland Garros and Open USA) with a lost final (Wimbledon), victory at the ATP Finals in Turin and absolute domination of world tennis. True: Jannik Sinner (in the Davis Cup semifinal) and Carlos Alcaraz (at Wimbledon) managed to beat him, but Novak Djokovic's 2023 was a true 'Cannibal' à la Eddy Merckx

Scudetto Napoli, from Osimhen to Kvaratskhelia: a winning ride for Spalletti's team

Napoli's championship run Luciano Spalletti (“A coach with more than 3 Michelin stars”, as Antonino Cannavacciuolo said to Affari)? A show. The team of owner Aurelio De Laurentiis won the Championship with 90 points: +16 over second-placed Lazio. An escape that began in autumn and was never really questioned by its rivals. Victor Osimhen the striker who mercilessly pierced the defenses of half of Serie A (26 goals and 4 assists), Khvicha Kvaratskhelia elected last season's MVP with goals (12), assists (10) and intoxicating dribbling. The victory of a team, but also the triumph of a city. “Magic moment, it is no longer the time of Gomorrah”, Renzo Arbore told Affaritaliani.it during the hours of the tricolor.

Kvaratskhelia 'anti-Leao'. SCUDETTO REPORT CARD

Here is the film of the championship: Simeone brings Milan to their knees, 5 goals for Juventus and… Thus Napoli won the scudetto

Inter, Roma, Fiorentina… Italian football in the Cup final

Inter came within a meter of their greatest achievement: a final as a great team, the one lost by the Nerazzurri against Guardiola's Manchester City (who won the treble with the Premier League and FA Cup) after fighting until the last second and coming close to scoring several times, capable of making even the English giant falter. Simone Inzaghi's team was the beacon of Italy which shone in the Cup despite not bringing home any trophies.

We remember Pioli's Milan in the semi-final (eliminated by Inter) after ousting Napoli, future Italian champions, in the quarter-finals (and Antonio Conte's Tottenham in the round of 16). Mourinho's Roma then came close to winning the Europa League (lost on penalties to Sevilla with Dybala in tears at the end), Juventus reached the semi-final (the Bianconeri were also beaten by the Andalusians) and the Fiorentina saw their dream of winning the Conference vanish in the last minute against West Ham.

Olimpia Milano, third star in Italian basketball

2023 was the year of a historic championship in basketball: Ettore Messina's Olimpia Milano won their 30th national titlethus managing to sew the 3rd star onto his chest (reaching Juventus in football). With Gigi Datome MVP of the finals won 4-3 against Virtus Bologna (67-55 game 7 which decided the title at the Forum in front of 12,567 spectators). It was the fifth Italian title of the Armani era and the second in a row.

Tamberi in history: Gimbo world high jump champion

Gianmarco Tamberi won the world title in Budapest jumping 2.36 ahead of the American JuVaughn Harrison (same measurement, but with an error) and the Qatari champion Mutaz Barshim (2.33). World title arrived in 2023 which also saw him crowned European champion in Krakow.

Gimbo in history, he who won the gold medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics (ex aequo with Barshim): in Paris 2024 next summer we can promise that he will do everything to defend his title and make a leap from history to legend. World Championships for Italy with other flashes: the spectacular silver of the 4×100 relay with Roberto Rigali, Marcell Jacobs, Lorenzo Patta and Filippo Tortu (second in 37″62 beaten only by the USA phenomena in 37″38), the Leonardo Fabbri one in the shot put and the bronze by Antonella Palmisano in the 20 km walk.





Gianmarco Tamberi wins gold in the high jump at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest: “Am I world champion? Crazy, I can't even hear myself say it”

Volleyball, Italy vice-champion of Europe. Perugia on the world throne

Ital-volley comes one step away from the dream: silver medal, still beautiful, at the European Championships. In a PalaEur in Rome with 11,300 spectators (grossing record), under the eyes of the President of the Republic Sergio Mattarella, the Azzurri are unable to repeat the triumph of two years ago in Katowice and hand over the continental scepter to Poland led by Nikola Grbic . Perugia instead celebrates gold. The Umbrian team, led by Simone Giannelli, won the Volleyball Club World Cup once again: for the second consecutive year Sir Susa Vim won the men's world championship tournament, beating the Brazilians Itambé Minas 3-0.

Swimming World Championships, Thomas Ceccon Italian star

Gold in the 50m butterfly and silver in the 100m backstroke: Andrea Ceccon star of Italy who closed the World Swimming Championships in Japan with 14 medals. The 22-year-old Italian champion also leads the 4×100 freestyle team which finishes second (Alessandro Miressi, Manuel Frigo, Lorenzo Zazzeri). The Italians also finished on the top step of the podium in the 4×1500 in open water with Barbara Pozzobon, Ginevra Taddeucci, Gregorio Paltrinieri and Domenico Acerenza. Greg himself is splendid when he finishes second in the 5 km in open water in front of Acerenza. Also noteworthy in the pool was Nicolò Martinenghi's silver in the 100m breaststroke and, among women, Benedetta Pilato's bronze in the 50m breaststroke.

Vingegaard dominates the Tour de France. Giulio Ciccone in Chiappucci's footsteps

Jonas Vingegaard won the 2023 Tour de France by a landslide, finishing with a 7'29″ lead over Tadej Pogacar (best young person). On the podium Adam Yates 10'56″ behind. There is room for an Italian celebration at the Gran Boucle: polka dot shirt of best climber to the 28 year old from Abruzzo of Lidl-Trek Giulio Ciccone who brings it back to our country 31 years after Claudio Chiappucci's victory. In terms of major stage races, Jumbo-Vismara dominates, also taking home the Giro d'Italia with Primoz Roglic and the Vuelta even monopolizing the podium: Sepp Kuss finished ahead of his teammates Jonas Vingegaard and Primoz Roglic. Mathieu Van der Poel instead he became Road Cycling World Champion with Wout Van Aert silver and Tadej Pogacar bronze. Speaking of the World Cup, Filippo Ganna won individual pursuit for the sixth time (team silver): Foo he was also extraordinary in the Monument Classics with second place in the Milan-Sanremo and sixth place at Paris-Roubaix. Italy which hasn't won any of them, but at the end of 2023 the beautiful second of the young blue talent arrived Andrea Bagioli at the Giro di Lombardia (where Tadej Pogacar achieved a hat-trick)

