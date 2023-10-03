Jannik Sinner beats Carlos Alcaraz, reaches the final of the ATP tournament in Beijing and becomes number 4 in the world, equaling the record set 47 years ago by Adriano Panatta. The exploit of the 22-year-old Italian athlete inflames tennis fans and also excites VIP fans.

“It is a masterpiece of someone who knows how to live the silent sacrifice every day to become number 1. In fact, having talent is not enough. To be in the Olympus of Sport you must have passion and love to overcome the hardships of enormous physical and psychological efforts without falling into dark”, the journalist and TV presenter tells Adnkronos Massimo Gilettia great tennis fan.

Sinner is “truly a phenomenon,” he says Max Giustiwho in addition to being a popular television host is a great tennis enthusiast, player and advisor of Fit, as well as owner of the Play Pisana sports club in Rome.

“I’m very happy for Jannik”, commented Giusti to Adnkronos, who followed the match during a break in the rehearsals of Rai2’s ‘Fake Show’. “I followed his entire match, among other things I was with the authors of my program and I was the only one who said he would win but I thought in three sets and instead he surprised me and won in two. I’m happy for him because I know how much he cares, because I know how much he fights to continually improve himself. Even though he is very young, he has made choices as an adult, choices as a man, choices as an adult. And at this point a small thought goes to all those who follow him, to all those who support him and also to those who have begun to criticize, saying that he is a player who is not complete, who is not yet ready and who perhaps it never will be. Well, while he is preparing, he is fourth in the world. Come on Jannik, you are truly a phenomenon!”, concludes Giusti.

“I am very happy that an Italian has won and is a finalist in such an important tournament”, the presenter and author tells Adnkronos Licia Colò, in the past romantically linked to the tennis player Nicola Pietrangeli. “When Italy doesn’t excel in something and there are no longer champions like that, the passion for a sport is lost. Now, however, with Sinner’s victory, it can be reborn”, concludes Colò.

Jannik Sinner’s victory against Alcaraz is like “a medicine” for Piero Chiambretti, a great tennis fan. The host, who followed the match rested due to a bad flu, commented to Adnkronos: “I have a high fever due to an annoying flu but the result of Sinner resolves my cough more than syrup”.