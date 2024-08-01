Tennis and the sense of homeland that is missing (tell that to Gramellini). The comment

Lovers of the tennisand not the last minute improvisers, know that this it’s not a team sport. Tennis is an individual sport, silent, rowdy cheering is not allowed. On some courts you must wear strictly white clothing, tennis players make statements on the sidelines in fluent English, they travel the world far and wide representing only themselves.

Whoever loves tennis loves Sinner exactly as Djokovic, Panatta as Borg, Little snouts as Alcaraz. Today’s Davis Cup has lost all the attraction it had in the past, a tennis player’s only team is his often cosmopolitan team. In short, tennis has nothing to do with the Olympic spirit, with the flag, the tricolor for a tennis player is just an indication on the passport. To understand what tennis is, it would be enough to read the beautiful book by Wallacethe great American writer who committed suicide, “Tennis as a religious experience”.

Read it and let those who (led by) feel a little embarrassed Grams– Corriere della Sera) they talk a lot about tennis and Sinner which, they say, for a “simple” tonsillitis he gave up representing Italy at the Paris Olympicsi. I don’t know if Sinner will win the next ones US Open (which would be worth twenty Olympics) at the moment I hope that these people go back to dealing only with football and the blue “shirt”, the prototype of national populist rhetoric.