Jannik Sinner today against Christopher O’Connell in the third round of the US Open men’s singles. The Italian, world number 1, returns to the court in New York on August 31 – live on TV and streaming – to try to reach the round of 16 at Flushing Meadows. After his convincing victory over the American Alex Michelsen, Sinner faces the Australian who is fresh from his success over the Italian Mattia Bellucci.

The precedents

The 23-year-old South Tyrolean and the 30-year-old kangaroo, number 87 in the world, have already met twice in their careers: 1-1 in the previous matches. In 2021, O’Connell prevailed in the Atlanta tournament in the round of 16 challenge in 2 sets. Sinner, on the other hand, prevailed in 2 sets in the round of 16 of the Miami Masters 1000 this year, which he then won.

Sinner and O’Connell will take to the court in the second match scheduled for a crowd at Arthur Ashe Stadium. The first match, the women’s Pegula-Bouzas Maneiro challenge, begins at 6:00 p.m. Italian time. It is reasonable to assume that Sinner and her opponent will start playing around 8:00 p.m. Italian time.

The other blues

In the last match of the Arthur Ashe Stadium program, on the Italian night between August 31st and September 1st, Flavio Cobolli faces Russian Daniil Medvedevworld number 5, the main obstacle on Sinner’s path to the final after the surprising elimination of Carlos Alcaraz.

Italy is the protagonist on the Louis Armstrong court, where play begins at 11 am local time (5 pm in Italy). Jasmine Paolini, seeded number 5, opens the day by facing the Kazakh Yulia Putintseva. Immediately after, again for the third women’s round, Sara Errani will face the Russian Diana Shnaider.

During the night, however, Matteo Arnaldi (seeded number 30) takes to the court on the Grand Stand to challenge the Australian Jordan Thompson, number 32 in the ranking, for a place in the round of 16.

Live TV and streaming

The US Open is broadcast on SuperTennis and Sky Sport. SuperTennis (channel 212 on Sky, channel 64 on digital terrestrial, streaming on SuperTenniX) will broadcast the tournament live on free-to-air TV, in simulcast with Sky and Now.