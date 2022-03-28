Sinner beats Pablo Carreno Busta, nullifying 5 match points at the Miami Master 1000

Jannik Sinner removed the pass for the round of 16 of the ”Miami Open ‘‘, according to Atp Masters 1000 season underway on the hard rock fields of the Hard Rock Stadium in Florida. The twenty-year-old from Sesto Pusteria, n.11 in the ranking and 9 in the seeding, beat the Spaniard 5-7 7-5 7-5 at the end of a battle of almost three hours and a quarter. Pablo Carreno Busta, n.19 of the ranking and 17 of the seeding, to which he canceled five match-points (one in the tenth game of the second set and another four in that of the decisive fraction). Sinner, n.11 in the ranking and 9 in the seeding, finalist last year (beaten by Hurkacz) had canceled three match-points to the Finn Emil Ruusuvuori (6-4, 3-6, 7-6).

Sinner vs Kyrgios in the round of 16 of the Miami Master 1000

It is the third time that Sinner this year he wins after having canceled match-points, the second in this tournament, the sixth in his career. In the second round Sinner will find the Australian on the other side of the net Nick Kyrgiosnever faced in his career and author of the elimination of Fabio Fognini (6-2, 6-4, after knocking out Rublev with an eloquent 6-3, 6-0): the two should have met a couple of weeks ago, also in the second round, in Indian Wells but the match was missed due to the blue forfeit due to the flu.

