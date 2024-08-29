«It’s an honor to be part of your days”. This is how Jannik Sinner thanked Oliviero Toscani in a video message sent to the photographer and publicist who spoke for the first time about his serious illness, amyloidosis, which struck him a year ago. Toscani, in talking about his illness, said that the champion gives him relief in these very slow days. «I read, I watch Inter and certain English teams on TV – said Toscani -. And then there is Sinner, who gives me relief in life. Now everyone is jealous and envious of him: typical of Italians. He will soon learn who are true friends and who is not».



Oliviero Toscani: “I have an incurable disease, I lost 40 kilos. But I lived well and I am not afraid of dying” August 28, 2024

The world number 1 tennis player, informed by his entourage of the photographer’s statements, was struck by the interview and decided to thank him. Busy in New York at the US Open he recorded a video asking the staff to send it to the photographer confidentially.

Sinner thanked for the esteem and expressed to Toscani closeness in this delicate momentnot without underlining his Milanese faith: «I heard you’re an Inter fan – concludes Sinner sending a hug to Toscani -, I don’t really agree with you, but maybe one day we’ll watch a Milan-Inter derby together».





Oliviero Toscani: “Esselunga proposes retrograde values, advertising is extreme politics” simonetta sciandivasci September 28, 2023

In his interview with Corriere della Sera, Toscani also said that if he had to photograph Sinner, he would not have done it while he was playing tennis: «You can see from his look that he is a deep boy. You have to stop that moment there in his eyes, it expresses honesty and ability. Sinner is not Italian. Italianness is Fabrizio Corona, it is a swindler, mafia-like.”