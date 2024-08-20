Jannik Sinner celebrates his victory in the Cincinnati Masters 1000 and poses for a photo with the trophy. Frances Tiafoe, defeated in the final by the Italian, invades the field and ruins the shot with the most blatant photobomb. The American, one of the most histrionic characters on the circuit, enters smiling and gives the photographer a theatrical middle finger to ‘pay homage’ to Sinner.

The Italian doesn’t get too upset and files the American’s exploit away with a smile. The video of the skit bounces off X and becomes the subject of a detailed discussion. Tiafoe’s behavior doesn’t seem so funny to everyone: “Are we promoting this?”, asks one user. There is no shortage of those who call the American tennis player “a clown”. Among Italian fans, the judgments are decidedly more severe: the word ‘idiot’ abounds in many messages.