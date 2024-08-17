Jannik Sinner falls, gets up and scores. The Italian puts on a show in the quarterfinals of the Cincinnati Masters 1000, with a 3-set victory against Russian Andre Rublev by 4-6, 7-5, 6-4.

DOWN, BUT NEVER OUT @janniksin takes a tumble, but recovers to win this INCREDIBLE point!#CincyTennis pic.twitter.com/LhH2iVUO1u — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) August 17, 2024

In the challenge won in a comeback, the world number 1 is the protagonist of a half miracle at 4-4 in the second set. In a very tough exchange complicated by the wind that heavily affects the game, Sinner loses his balance to chase the ball and falls. He manages to save himself with a backhand recovery and, after more than 20 shots, closes with a cross-court forehand.