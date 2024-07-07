A magic trick and the crowd goes haywire. Jannik Sinner puts on a show on Wimbledon’s Centre Court with a tweener worthy of applause. At 4-5 in the third set, the world number 1 freezes the American Ben Shelton.

From the baseline, the Italian hits the ball between his legs with a preciousness that displaces the American: the subsequent passing shot from the South Tyrolean leaves no escape and it goes to 5-5, prologue to the tie-break that gives the Italian the victory in 3 sets. “How did I do it? Luck”, says Sinner at the end.