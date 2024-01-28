“A special victory”. Jannik Sinner celebrates his victory at the Australian Open. The Italian, 22 years old, wins his first title in a Slam by beating the Russian Daniil Medvedev in 5 sets. “Thanks to my team, to everyone, not only to the people in the garage but also to those who follow me from home. We try to improve day by day: you encourage me and understand me, it's not easy”, says the South Tyrolean, thanking his team applauding in the stands.. “The encouragement has been exceptional in these two weeks – he says addressing the public -: you made me feel at home, it's a field with 15 thousand people but it seems like many more. See you next time year”.

Sinner pays tribute to Medvedev, who lost 3 finals in 4 years in Melbourne. “Daniil, I congratulate you and your team for an exceptional tournament: we have played many matches against, you make me a stronger player, your effort was exceptional in this tournament. Run for all the balls, I wish you sooner or later to lift this trophy and I wish you the best for the rest of the season”, says the Italian. “I thank all the people who make the event so fantastic, it's a nice place to meet. Where my parents are it's -20 degrees, better to run in the sun, I thank everyone who made this Slam so special,” he says.

Then, the special dedication: “I thank all the people who are following from home, especially my family. I wish everyone had parents like mine, they always allowed me to choosethey never put pressure on me and I wish all children to have the freedom that I had.”

Analysis of the match

“I'm very proud, I don't really know what's happening. It was a very difficult match, Medvedev forced me to move, he started very strong. I couldn't do what I wanted, then in the third set I had a chance and I took advantage of it. The game changed there,” Sinner tells Eurosport.

“Now the emotions are still dominant, I will have to sit down and realize what happened and how it went. In the last game, it was crucial to win the first point. I went to the net and I succeeded, even if the volley wasn't exactly right. clean. I said to myself 'now I'll push' and I also did it on match point. Physically I was a bit tired…”, says the Italian. “After 1h15' I was 2 sets down, I tried to stay involved in the match and I knew that with a long match I could become the favourite, given that Daniil played very long matches in the tournament”, he explains further.