Two different speeds: of thought, of feet, of arm. Jannik Sinner goes too much faster than Alexandre Muller, French number 101 in the world, sacrificial victim of the Italian in the first round. Sinner, after the bad braking of the Internationals, when he was released in the round of 16 against the Argentine Cerundolo, entered the Chatrier with the desire to do quickly and well. He closes it 6-1 6-4 6-1 and in the next round he will meet the German Altmaier, number 79 in the world who had reached the second round in Paris in 2020. “The combination of Darren and Simone is an excellent formula – said Sinner -. I feel very safe with them, they help me a lot and I hope to show the fruit of our work soon”.

THE MATCH

Sinner starts with a moment of failure and a break point to defend in the opening. The wind, and the rather heavy field, force him to record the game. He saves the innings and then completes the setup going ahead by a break and extending up to 5-1 with a second break to then close 6-1. He also breaks at the opening in the second set, with the French chasing and having to defend himself also in the 9th game with two set points cancelled. He doesn’t change the inertia of the match even in the third set with Vagnozzi’s pupil and Cahill immediately ahead 2-0 with an opening break and repeats himself also in the third game. Muller goes to serve at 5-1 and the central tries to push him without too much luck. He also finishes 6-1 in the 3rd set. Sinner finished the game with 5 aces and 83% first serve points and an average first serve speed of 191 km/h with a peak of 214.