The Frecciarossa of tennis stops its race in Melbourne. There is still too much difference between the 20 year old Italian and the Greek number 4 in the world who beats him 6-3 6-4 6-2 and flies to the semifinals where he will face the winner between Daniil Medvedev and Felix Auger Aliassime.

The match

–

Difficult and uphill start for Jannik Sinner, struggling with a very aggressive and very concentrated Tsitsipas. The first two points of the match only for the South Tyrolean who starts with a winning forehand and then goes immediately to 0-30 thanks to the double foul of the Greek. But with four points in a row Tsitsipas is saved and in the next game settles the break, recovers from 40-15 thanks to Sinner’s double foul and three forced forehand mistakes by the blue. Tsitsipas’ opening 3-0 is firmer than a rock. The Greek flies to 5-3 arriving to serve in complete tranquility for the set. Tsitsipas misses the first set point, but transforms the second thanks to a winning serve. After 36 minutes of play the blue is already detached despite the fact that in the calculation of the points he made just two fewer (26 to 24). With a backhand of rare beauty, Tsitsipas gets the second break point of the match in the third game of the second set. And also this time he puts pressure on Sinner who does not hold up the exchange by making a mistake with a backhand: 2-1 and service for the Greek, but the match is suspended due to the rain pending the closure of the roof.