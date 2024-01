Sunday, January 28, 2024, 2:05 p.m.



| Updated 2:37 p.m.





Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







x







LinkedIn







Telegram

Coming from tiny San Candido, on the border with Austria, with bright red hair, being a youth ski champion and chased in the stands by people dressed as carrots, Jannik Sinner represents the air of change in tennis. The Italian, debutant in a…