Carlos Alcaraz, last Sunday during the final against Djokovic in Cincinnati. Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer (USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Con)

The draw carried out this Thursday by the organization of the US Open outlined the main draws of the last major of the season, which begins next Monday at the Flushing Meadows facilities after the qualifying phase is completed this week. Carlos Alcaraz, then, already knows the theoretical layout that awaits him in New York, where he defends the title obtained last year, which in turn made him the youngest number one in men’s tennis.

From the outset, the Murcian will face the German Dominik Koepfer, always cheating duels with lefties. He will not be able to lower his guard in the debut against the 78th in the world and after two relatively bearable rounds –Llyod Harris or Guido Pella, Botic van de Zandschulp or Jordan Thompson in the second and third scale respectively– he could meet his friend Cameron Norrie , which in recent times has lost steam; even so, he almost always demands the British, now installed in the 16th rung.

More information

It would be the prelude to the pulse in the quarterfinals with Jannik Sinner, the great threat for the Spanish. Both starred in the best game of the tournament last year –5h 15m of fireworks, also in the quarterfinals– and the Italian is on the rise, with the recent Montreal trophy –his first Masters 1000– under his arm. If there is an adversary that Alcaraz fears, apart from Novak Djokovic, that is the Italian, another fabulous compendium of faculties.

Nor would a cross with Daniil Medvedev in the semifinals be in good taste, although the Russian has given up the two occasions that have collided this season, both in the Indian Wells final and the Wimbledon semifinals. If the plan goes as he intends, he would run into Nole in the last episode of this edition, who will start against the French Alexander Müller (85th) and in his layout he glimpses weight tennis players such as Stefanos Tsitsipas, Holger Rune or Casper Ruud.

Badosa, facing Venus

One of the attractions at the start of the tournament will be the confrontation between Paula Badosa (46th) and the oldest, Venus Williams, who at 43 years old is burning up the last cartridges before following the path that her sister Serena took a year ago, precisely In New York. The 25-year-old Catalan has not competed since last July 7 when she had to retire in the second round of Wimbledon after suffering from a vertebral fracture that later prevented her from playing in Montreal and Cincinnati; she lands, therefore, without mileage and again between cotton.

The other three Spaniards, Sara Sorribes, Cristina Bucsa and Rebeka Masarova, face tough obstacles in Anhelina Kalinina (28th), Petra Kvitova (11th) and Maria Sakkari (8th), respectively. Albert Ramos (Alex Michelsen, 133rd), Alejandro Davidovich (Marcos Giron, 21st), Roberto Carballés (Rune, 4th) and Bernabé Zapata (Ethan Queen, 474th) complete the national representation in the ATP draw.

You can follow EL PAÍS Sports on Facebook and Twitteror sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.