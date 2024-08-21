Nicola Pietrangeli: “If Sinner is innocent, why did they take his money away?”

Nicola Pietrangeli defends Jannik Sinner after the news of his penalty following a positive doping test.

The world number 1 in the ATP rankings, in fact, was found positive for Clostebol, a prohibited substance, but was effectively exonerated because the intake was involuntary.

His physiotherapist, in fact, had taken Clostebol to treat an injured finger and the prohibited substance came into contact through a lesion in the athlete’s skin during a massage.

However, the International Tennis Integrity Agency, while exonerating the Italian tennis player, decided to take away his 400 points from the Indian Wells semi-final and the related prize money, approximately 300 thousand euros.

A decision that does not go down well with former tennis player Nicola Pietrangeli who, questioned by theHandlesays: “He is innocent but he was punished and lost $300,000. But if it was accidental, I wonder, why were his points and money from Indian Wells taken away?”

“It is unacceptable, I don’t understand why he didn’t appeal. Maybe he was advised and did very well, but if you are innocent I don’t understand why” Pietrangeli added.

The former tennis player, therefore, concludes: “It has never happened to me, but if he has nothing to do with it, as the sentence reiterates, I don’t understand why he is punished. And this independent body can decide something like this? This is a matter that the International Federation or the ATP must decide, something is wrong. He was not found positive in an anti-doping test; either you punish him or, since he has nothing to do with it, nothing is done”.