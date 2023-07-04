Jannik always in control of the match with the ATP n.111, he imposes himself 6-2 6-2 6-2. “I feel good physically, I’ve recovered”

Devastating. Jannik Sinner makes an impression in his debut at Wimbledon: on the Central, in the last match of the day played with the roof closed and the lights on, he tears apart Juan Manuel Cerundolo, number 111 in the world who is swept away at his debut on the London grass 6 -2 6-2 6-2 in an hour and a half. Thanks to the 21-year-old blue, who plays a spectacular match: practically impeccable with his serve, he leads from start to finish, always in control of both the game and his shots. The show of the number 8 seed is worth a rendezvous in the second round with Diego Schwartzman, another Argentine, number 98 in the ranking, who won 6-0 6-3 6-4 against the Serbian Mior Kecmanovic, 41st in the world.

the keys — Sinner's is a true triumph. Against a modest opponent, but against whom the blue never had a moment of difficulty, putting Cerundolo on the ropes from the start, always figuring out how to hurt him and practically making no mistakes. "It means a lot to me to play on this pitch – said Jannik on the Central -. I'm happy to be here in London, I have great memories of last year, also of this beautiful stadium. It's good to have started here already in the first round. We've worked hard to be where they are. I feel good physically, I have recovered and trained well. It's never easy to play a first round, but I'm happy with how I played and I hope to show some good tennis in the next rounds." As a start it could not have been better.

the match — Sinner immediately breaks Cerundolo’s serve and begins a devastating solo that brings him up to 4-0 after 15′ and to close the first set with service up 6-2 in 28′. The second set is not very different: this time Cerundolo holds service in the first game, but Sinner continues to dominate with the power and precision of his shots, he takes five consecutive games to take control of the partial which ends again with service on the 6-2. Sinner has the first moment of uncertainty at the start of the third set, when in the second game he concedes two break points to Cerundolo, but he reacts by keeping his serve with four consecutive points. The blue snatches the break of 3-2 and starts a new solo that leads him to take the match on the first attempt, again with his serve