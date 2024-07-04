London (Reuters)

World No. 1 Jannik Sinner survived an all-Italian clash against Matteo Berrettini to book his place in the third round of Wimbledon.

Sinner won the first two sets, after two tiebreaks under closed doors, but was shocked by Berrettini, before winning 7-6, 7-6, 2-6, 7-6.

Berrettini, who was runner-up to Novak Djokovic in 2021 but struggled with injuries last year and is now ranked 59th in the world, looked capable of forcing a decider with some solid play.

Top seed Sinner was shaky when a series of groundstrokes led to a break point early in the fourth set, but he managed to regain control in time.

Berrettini saved a match point while serving at 5-6 in the fourth set, hitting a forehand winner to set up the third tiebreak in an entertaining contest.

The big-serving Berrettini prevailed this time, but once again Sinner was calm when it mattered most.

“It was very difficult to play Matteo in the second round in such an important tournament,” said Sinner, who hugged his friend and compatriot warmly at the net. “It was a high-level match, we played well and in the three tiebreaks, I was a bit lucky. I knew I had to step up my game, he is a grass court specialist. There were some ups and downs, that is normal, but I am happy to reach the next round.”

Sinner, 22, who has extended his record against fellow Italians to 14 wins without defeat, continues his quest to add the Wimbledon title to this year’s Australian Open against Serbia’s Miomir Kecmanovic on Friday.