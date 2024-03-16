Alcaraz beats Sinner in a comeback, defends his second place in the world and flies to the final at Indian Wells

Jannik Sinner interrupts his positive streak of 16 victories since the beginning of 2024 (19 counting Davis in November) which led him to triumph first at the Australian Open, then at the Master 500 in Rotterdam and then to reach the semi-finals of Indian Wells. The Italian tennis player loses in the American hard court tournament against the great Carlos Alcaraz. The Spaniard loses the first set 6-1, then reacts, becomes master of the game and dominates the match, finishing with a clear 6-3 6-2 which allows him to defend second place in the ATP ranking from Sinner's assault and to go in the final of the Master 1000 which he won a year ago by beating Medvedev in the decisive match.

Jannik Sinner defeated in the semifinals of the Masters 1000 of Indian Wells by the Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz, who wins 1-6, 6-3, 6-2 in 2h05' and slows down the blue's run. Sinner loses his first match after 19 consecutive victories between 2023 and 2024. The South Tyrolean fails to attack second place in the ATP ranking and remains number 3 in the world: Alcaraz, who wins the fourth match out of 8 direct matches, he maintains his position behind number 1, Novak Djokovic, and will have the chance to defend the title won in 2023.

Sinner suffered his first defeat since November last year at the end of a two-sided match. The blue dominates the first set scoring 5 games in a row from 1-1 and totally commanding the match after the break caused by the rain, which stopped the match at 2-1 and forced the tennis players to wait almost 3 hours. The service in the first set works (71% of first balls). When Alcaraz doesn't find the first ball, Sinner can sink the shot with the return (6 points out of 8).

The match changes face in the second set. Alcaraz raises the percentage of first balls (around 70%) and goes on to take the points at the net (9/12) with an aggressive attitude. The Spaniard is concrete and takes advantage of the only break point granted by Sinner, who would have two chances to close the gap but misses the target.

We go to the third set, which has no history. Sinner's serve stutters and the gratuitous errors (8 against the Iberian's 2) become too heavy a burden against an opponent who gets the most out of the serve (almost 70% of first balls). Alcaraz never looks back and triumphs. Sinner's streak ends in Indian Wells.