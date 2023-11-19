Another boom in ratings for Jannik Sinner. The challenge against Daniil Medvedev reached 18.3% share on Rai 2 and 5.4% on Sky

Editorial board

Sinner-mania is still affecting TV ratings. After having conquered two first evenings with over 3 million viewers tune in to Rai 2 and Sky Sport to watch the young Italian champion’s climb to the top, in the early afternoon of yesterday, Saturday 18 November, the challenge between Jannik Sinner and the Russian Daniil Medvedev in the semi-final of the ATP Finals, he scored another record for the second Rai channel.

Over 3 million viewers for Sinner-Medvedev — The time wasn’t the most favourable, considering that the flagships of Mediaset, the soap operas, were broadcast on the competing networks Beautiful and Terra Amara and the new episode of Verissimo. Yet even the long-awaited semi-final amassed ratings and won over 2,370,000 spectators with an 18.3% share only if we consider the live broadcast on Rai 2. Following the long and intense match on Sky Sport, however, they were well 819,000 spectators with an excellent 5.4% sharefor a total of 3.1 million viewers tuned in at the same time to witness yet another triumph from the 22-year-old. See also F1 | Mercedes: "Difficult race, we will play on tire management"

TV RATINGS OF OTHER NETWORKS — As regards the other networks, however, on Rai 1 Dancing On The Road has registered 1,431,000 viewerswith a share of 10.2% and immediately after Northwest Passage has conquered 775,000 spectators (6.1% share). On Channel 5 Beautiful was seen by 2,606,000 spectators (18.1%) e Bitter Earth was followed by 2,561,000 people (19.7%), while very true is chosen by 2,148,000 spectators (17.5%) in the first part and from 2,099,000 viewers in the second part (16.1%). Tune in to Rete 4 to follow The Forum Help Desk They were 684,000 spectators (5% share), which rose to 863,000 (6.9%) for TG4 Speciale and dropped to 590,000 (4.6%) per Drumrollairing immediately after.

The final between Sinner and Djokovic lands on Rai 1 — In the early evening yesterday, however, 572,000 spectators (3%) tuned in to SkySport to follow the semi-final of the ATP Finals between Djokovic and Alcaraz, won by the Serbian champion who today, Sunday 19 Novemberwill once again challenge Jannik Sinner for the eagerly awaited final starting after 6pm. The great match, given the special occasion, will be broadcast live on Rai 1and not on Rai 2 like the other meetings, as made official in the morning by Viale Mazzini which decided to sacrifice part of today’s schedule, blowing up From Us to Free Wheel, Chain reaction And Your business. See also Karsdorp misses the derby, surgery needed after breaking his nose