Jannik Sinner and the spectator's illness in Miami. The Italian, involved in the round of 16 of the ATP Masters 1000 against the Australian Chris O'Connell, at 2-0 in the second set did his utmost to help a spectator who was feeling ill. Cries of alarm come from the stands, the game stops and the 22-year-old from South Tyrol intervenes to bring a towel, water and ice. Once the emergency is resolved, he goes back to playing.

In the match, there is also room for a decidedly lighter moment. In an attempt to respond to an opponent's serve, Sinner hits a ball that ends up towards the stands and hits the physiotherapist Giacomo Naldi right in a particularly sensitive area: there is room for laughter in Jannik's box.